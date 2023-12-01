Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52,925 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.00 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

