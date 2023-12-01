eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,485 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.48% of eXp World worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 313.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of EXPI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.80 and a beta of 2.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

