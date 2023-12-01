Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 965,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.81% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $2,295,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

