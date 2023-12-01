Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben Sells 2,077,000 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

