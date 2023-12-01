Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,968,629. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

