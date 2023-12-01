Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 97,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,188.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,459,000 after buying an additional 685,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 937,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 99,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

