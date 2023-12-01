F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $171.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $172.17.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

