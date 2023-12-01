FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Down 0.5%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.84. 17,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 17,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 144.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FAT Brands by 124.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.