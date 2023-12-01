Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Buys A$728,000.00 in Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Free Report) insider John Welborn acquired 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$728,000.00 ($482,119.21).

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12.

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company operates in two segments: Iron Ridge Mine and Trucking Joint Venture. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. In addition, it offers transport logistics service.

