Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Up 153.2% in November

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
FMET opened at $26.74 on Friday. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -1.32.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF
About Fidelity Metaverse ETF
The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.
