Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Up 153.2% in November

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FMET opened at $26.74 on Friday. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -1.32.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMET. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 2,687.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF during the second quarter valued at $767,000.

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

