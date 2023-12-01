Financial Survey: BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and Lincoln Educational Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.15 $7.69 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $348.29 million 0.83 $12.63 million $0.91 10.18

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTC Digital and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Risk and Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 7.56% 9.93% 4.90%

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats BTC Digital on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising s licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

