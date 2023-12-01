First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Head to Head Analysis

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 22.01% 9.24% 0.96% Luther Burbank 10.43% 5.19% 0.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $408.94 million 3.15 $146.94 million $2.89 10.84 Luther Burbank $262.61 million 1.66 $80.20 million $0.71 12.07

Analyst Recommendations

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Bancorp and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.93%. Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Luther Burbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. First Bancorp was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

