First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Michael David Cassens Sells 7,960 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $175,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Busey in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

