First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCNCA. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,625.00.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
