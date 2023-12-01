First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCNCA. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,467.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,386.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,353.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.