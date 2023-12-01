First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.02% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 40.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

