First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 328.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379,669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

