First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FHN. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

