First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Todd J. James Sells 12,145 Shares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $738.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

