Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $128,190,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 40.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after buying an additional 629,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after buying an additional 516,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $129.36. 3,277,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.