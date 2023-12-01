Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

