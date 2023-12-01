Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Sells C$329,260.00 in Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00.

Fission Uranium Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 25.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$761.45 million, a PE ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FCU. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

