Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its Q4 guidance to $3.64-3.80 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $188.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average of $182.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $6,391,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.52.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

