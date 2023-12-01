Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below updated its Q4 guidance to $3.64-3.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $188.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.24.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.52.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

