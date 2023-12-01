Forager Capital Management LLC Buys 125,975 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,975 shares during the quarter. International Money Express accounts for about 8.8% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of International Money Express worth $26,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock remained flat at $20.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $727.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.55. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $172.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

