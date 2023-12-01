Forager Capital Management LLC Buys 69,795 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,795 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion comprises about 5.8% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Garrett Motion worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 32.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 69,932 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,354,000 after buying an additional 22,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 83,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 123,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

