Forager Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Eastern comprises 3.3% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 8.87% of Eastern worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.01. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.09. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $31,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $31,824.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,621.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,563 shares of company stock valued at $268,453 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

