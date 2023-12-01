Forager Capital Management LLC Has $25.10 Million Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Forager Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare makes up approximately 8.4% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Viemed Healthcare worth $25,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $296.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

