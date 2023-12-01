Forager Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. MillerKnoll accounts for 3.6% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of MillerKnoll worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.46%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.