Forager Capital Management LLC Invests $571,000 in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Computer Task Group makes up 0.2% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Computer Task Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock remained flat at $10.48 on Friday. 3,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $168.62 million, a PE ratio of 349.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Research analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

