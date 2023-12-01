Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FWONK stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $78.58.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
