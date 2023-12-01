Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONK stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Formula One Group

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.