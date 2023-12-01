Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

FTRE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

FTRE opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Fortrea has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

