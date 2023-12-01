Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $19.88 on Friday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 71.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

