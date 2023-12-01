Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

LRCX traded down $5.09 on Friday, hitting $710.83. 86,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $730.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.