Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $70.32. 686,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

