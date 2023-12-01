Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 133 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $755.11. 163,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $659.17 and its 200-day moving average is $681.69. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

