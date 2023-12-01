Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.64.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $542.49. 125,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,106. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

