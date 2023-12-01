Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,869,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.34. 198,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

