Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

TGT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.92. The company had a trading volume of 851,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,023. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

