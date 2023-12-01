Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $18.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.20. The stock had a trading volume of 757,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $553.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.29.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

