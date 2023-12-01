Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.9% during the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 86.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 81,776 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $477.46. The company had a trading volume of 103,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $549.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.72 and its 200-day moving average is $450.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

