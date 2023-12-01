Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.43.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $686.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $688.89. The company has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

