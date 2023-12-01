Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $208.74. The company had a trading volume of 241,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,156. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.20. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.