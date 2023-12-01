Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 104 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.99. 141,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,258. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.24. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

