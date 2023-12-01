Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 113 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $252.33. 111,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.89. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

