Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 143 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.89. 201,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.06 and its 200 day moving average is $334.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $369.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

