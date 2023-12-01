Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 194 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.48. The stock had a trading volume of 288,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

