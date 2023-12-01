Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 308 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.62. 103,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $233.96 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.