Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 320 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.04. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

