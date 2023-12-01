Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 6,611 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,146,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.