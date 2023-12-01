Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 856,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $142.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

